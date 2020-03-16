AUDIENCE VERDICT! Ram-Priya sparing Mahendra Sood for his HEINOUS crimes just for the sake of family's reputation is unacceptable in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one such show which has a lot of drama but it is far different from the regular saas-bahu saga.

The show's story revolves around Ram and Priya who play the lead roles.

Both are now married and are trying to adjust to each other by tackling the problems of their respective families.

We all have seen how Meera was abandoned by Mahendra Sood as she could not give him a son.

Meera raised her four daughters all by herself and today, all of them are independent.

However, Mahendra is not happy even after abandoning them and keeps creating problems for all of them.

Mahendra has created some heinous crimes over the years. Priya and her family always fought with him but that never benefitted them.

If that wasn't enough, Mahendra even tried to kill Ram.

When Ram came to know about it, a huge scene was created.

However, even after all this, no one took firm action against Mahendra Sood.

The ardent viewers are not happy with the way Ram and Priya are always letting Mahendra Sood get away with his crimes.

Diksha Patil says, "Mahendra Sood should be arrested. He doesn't deserve to be a father. In fact, he is a very evil human and he should be jailed for life."

Preeti Mishra says, "Mahendra has committed so many crimes against his own wife and daughters. I don't understand why did they spare him. They should have got him arrested long ago."

Dimple Shah says, "I feel Ram should have taken firm action against Mahendra Sood when he attempted to kill him and also put Priya's life in danger. He kept quiet for the family's reputation was a very wrong step. This is spreading a wrong message."

Samiksha Punjabi says, "It's high time Mahendra pays for his sins. He doesn't deserve any empathy from Priya and her family."

The viewers are not liking that Ram and Priya are only concerned about their family's reputation and sparing such an evil person who doesn't deserve anything in life.

Do you think Mahendra Sood will get away this time? Will Ram finally get him arrested? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

