Audience verdict: Ramayan has helped to solve disputes in families

MUMBAI: Ramayan is one of the popular mythological drama series of the 90s which became famous nationwide in that time. Ramanand Sagar's series gave the whole star cast of Ramayan overnight fame.

From Arun Govil to Deepika Chikhalia, everyone got a lot of recognition and then, there was no looking back.

During these crucial time, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a lockdown, Ramayan which is being aired twice in a day is giving a wholesome of entertainment to the viewers. The series air on Doordarshan has taken everyone down the memory lane.

The viewership of Ramayan has risen twofold and from kids to adults, everyone is watching this show.

Interestingly, Ramayan is not just providing entertainment but also binding families.

A diehard fan of Ramayan Rita Narayan says, "We stay in a small house, sometimes when there are disputes going on, looking at Ramayan, they are solved."

Prerna Chaturvedi says, "We all have mellowed down and we all look forward to watching Ramayan."

Sidharth Ghai says, "My wife and my mother used to have lots of fights but because of Ramayan, things have started changing."

Suvarna Singh says, "Ramayan has brought lots of peace in the family. It's a complete family time and there are no fights, everyone peacefully watches the show. Apart from lunches and dinners, Ramayan is a show which all generations can sit and watch together."

Karan Verma says, "Ramayan and PM Modi are the two things which are currently keeping all the families glued together in the serious times of COVID-19."

