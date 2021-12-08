AUDIENCE VERDICT! Is Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama's character in FAR from REALITY?

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa that airs on Star Plus has been the most-watched show on the small screens. The daily soap is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupama's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he still loves her.

All the major revelations about Anuj's love for Anupamaa are out.

However, new twists and turns in the story are keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats.

While Anupamaa is not ready to move on to this phase in her life, she is enjoying all the cute moments with Anuj.

The viewers have seen a major transformation of Anupama's character ever since she learnt about Vanraj's extramarital affair with Kavya.

From being a simple, caring and responsible housewife to standing up for herself after being betrayed by her husband, Anupama has changed completely.

However, her one quality that has remained the same and that is having a soft corner for everyone, even her enemies.

We have seen how Anupama has not held any grudges against Vanraj and Kavya and also a lot of them in the Shah family who mistreated her for their own benefit.

Anupama has time and again stood up for Kavya even though she betrayed her and also created problems for her.

Well, Anupama's caring nature and having a golden heart has only given her pain, not once but several times.

While the viewers enjoy seeing these crucial moments and the roller coaster journey of Anupama, they feel that a character like Anupama is far from reality.

Sheena Mehta who is an avid watcher of Anupama says, "I can relate to the problems faced by Anupama but I can never be as good and kind as her. How can a woman have a soft heart for her enemies who have only used her for their own benefit? This world does not deserve such an honest person."

Pragya Sinha says, "Sometimes I feel bad for Anupama as she is way too good for those who have never valued her. I feel that one can only imagine such a person on the screen and no person like her can exist in real life."

Harsha Soni says, "I don't think so even a lady who has been going through an exact situation like Anupama will be so nice. One can't live a life like this forever where you only receive hate and betrayal."

Kyra Jain says, "There is a saturation level of every woman where she finally leaves everything and just moves on without carrying the baggage of her past. Anupama is making herself even more upset just by trying to give happiness to her loved ones."

Rohini Marathe says, "I don't think that I have ever seen a woman like Anupama before or I'll ever see her in future. Being so good has never done well for anyone."

Well, the viewers think that Anupama's character is extremely amazing in every way but it's far from reality at a lot of levels.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

