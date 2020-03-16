AUDIENCE VERDICT! Sai's pregnancy brings hope for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans that the makers shall return to the right track

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from the show fans have been wanting his return and also missing him onscreen.

The ongoing track of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is quite interesting as Pakhi is trying her best to separate Sai and Virat and she is trying all the possible ways.

The upcoming episode of Star Plus's popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase an interesting twist and turn. In the upcoming episode, Sai would give medicines to Pakhi that she would refuse to take. That’s when Sai will go and complain to Bhavani about Pakhi being careless about the baby. Bhavani will go and scold Pakhi and will tell her to be careful and to take care and not be so careless.

Taking the stress of Pakhi, Sai’s health deteriorates and hence she faints and which worries the Chavan family. Virat will be concerned for her and will be worried, seeing that Pakhi gets irked and decides to separate Virat and Sai. She would plan to hurt Sai in some manner so that she can keep her away from Virat.

With the upcoming episodes, fans are hopeful that Sai is pregnant and Pakhi's fake pregnancy will get unveiled. Check out their reaction:

Since past few episodes,

Sai is maintaining a calm tone in talking and expressing her feelings



Be it care, humor,

anger and even frustration.



Good job #AyeshaSingh



Pakhi is the one screaming and talking now #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

Sai gonna make Pattar’s

life hell



Love how she is behind pakhi 24/7 irritating her

Pakhi should regret about her decision of surrogacy



#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/T1u5SGYlZc — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

I will NEVER WATCH any other itv show in future.

First you get attached with characters

Then the same characters get ruined so brutally Like someone has snatched them from you.

All you left with is attachment

That will hurt you whenever you see them.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/9D8nuVuwOG — Abhay Sharma (@Abhay10745689) July 24, 2022

Sai is so cute in today’s episode.

She is all around the house!

Inspite of how this shit family treats her look at her creating happy moments for them! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/syoMGsFQ5M — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

Hoping that sai will be pregnant and pakhi will have miscarriage due to her carelessness.todays episode raised a hope, don't know what makers will do.either they will show sai pregnant or this is just a game to keep audience hooked to show.lets hope best #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Srija (@Srija126478291) July 25, 2022

Sai's behaviour is purely like mood swings during pregnancy and no symptoms in pakhi.hope this becomes true and not one more chaal of makers to makes us fools again as they are unpredictable #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Srija (@Srija126478291) July 25, 2022

Pakhi should not be pregnant how the maker terminate her pregnancy is upto them! but having her complete her pregnancy is a mockery of womanhood forget the laws and rules and regulations! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) July 25, 2022

Just like they whitewashed & glorified Traitor chavan's crimes, i.e. by showing that sai shares a bond with him & showing lollipop scenes.

Ditto same with sai---pakhi!

Just bring sai, show some cute scenes & done!#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin —(@Maybe_Introvert) July 25, 2022

The way they showed fake precap they can still show fake pregnancy. Just show P having a flashback of doc sayin c isn’t pregnant & c bribed d doc to make fake reports of complicated pregnancy.d way P is behaving its seems unlikely that she is pregnant #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/6pIvIZBDsa — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 25, 2022

If Sai is pregnant



Virat will be the luckiest guy on earth.



His ex gf has his kid in her womb

His wife will also have his kid in her womb



Everyone doesn’t get this opportunity in life #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

Why is Virat coming to Pakhi’s bedroom?



When will he learn to NOT pick up her call and stay away from her ?

Boy your wife is there 24/7 tryin to keep you away #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Pakhi doesn't looks like a pregnant woman but she looks like a lady who have illness — Rejina Roselin (@rejina_roselin) July 25, 2022

So true,& for a flawed ML character also there needs to be scenes which shows him repenting,otherwise he just comes out like a full blown narcissist. Sensible Audience cannot relate to him at all. No loving husband turns deaf to his wife like him#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/sHLmY8EyaF — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 25, 2022

Thats what,there was no point of showing these fun scenes between Sakhi.P is still d embryo chor & Sai is d only one who had d doubts n also guessed d whole case about goons n lady at Geeta’s house.These scenes r to whitewashing P in future episodes#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/eWaBMZfK3C — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 25, 2022

Robbery and theft forgotten

Lady at geeta’s house forgotten

Illegal surrogacy forgotten



Virat is all sweet with Sai now,

The moment she asks about the gundas and investigation he will turn into angry bird #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

true,but don’t be discouraged. half of d people hyping Sairat are d paid PRs,only few genuine viewers r falling for their tactics n hyping them. But in reality all the sensible viewers r very well aware about the situation. Sairat is ruined for us#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/TJjLkB4kww — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 24, 2022

Ohh wow!!!

The matter of concerns of V stans



When your boy snatched the right of legal biological mother to choose a surrogate and made her ex surrogate ILLEGALLY behind his beloved wife back



Where were you ma’am???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/xRxgNykc9P — AYESHU PIEE (@sana41754609) July 23, 2022

Matlab are they going to show sai pregnant nothing happened between virat and sai after miscarriage awain hi hogai pregnant #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — parissa malik (@Iqrasajid2) July 25, 2022

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com