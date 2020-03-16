AUDIENCE VERDICT! Sai's pregnancy brings hope for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans that the makers shall return to the right track

Fans have been extremely upset with the track of Ghum, while some fans reveal that the show is disrespecting the culture and two major professions, some reveal that Pakhi's obsession with Virat is unjustified.

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from the show fans have been wanting his return and also missing him onscreen. 

The ongoing track of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is quite interesting as Pakhi is trying her best to separate Sai and Virat and she is trying all the possible ways.

The upcoming episode of Star Plus's popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase an interesting twist and turn. In the upcoming episode, Sai would give medicines to Pakhi that she would refuse to take. That’s when Sai will go and complain to Bhavani about Pakhi being careless about the baby. Bhavani will go and scold Pakhi and will tell her to be careful and to take care and not be so careless.

Taking the stress of Pakhi, Sai’s health deteriorates and hence she faints and which worries the Chavan family. Virat will be concerned for her and will be worried, seeing that Pakhi gets irked and decides to separate Virat and Sai. She would plan to hurt Sai in some manner so that she can keep her away from Virat.

With the upcoming episodes, fans are hopeful that Sai is pregnant and Pakhi's fake pregnancy will get unveiled. Check out their reaction: 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Latest Video