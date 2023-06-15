Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor to not be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office

Avika Gor in a recent interview mentioned how she was replaced just a day before in two Salman Khan movie and now the Netizens feel that it was a good thing that she wasn’t a part of the movie as nothing great or big would have become of her career.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 17:52
Avika Gor

MUMBAI :  Avika Gor is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and today she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist where she rose to fame with her performance as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. Her characters “Anandi” and “Roli” became household names and there wasn’t any turning back for the actress.

She also took part, in reality, shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where unfortunately she was the first one to get eliminated.

Avika then ventured into movies down south where she was a part of many blockbuster movies where she played the lead of the movie. She has also turned into a producer.

These days she is grabbing the headlines as she would be debuting in Hindi movies with Vikram Bhatt’s movie “1920: Horrors of the Heart Films”

Now in a recent interview, she revealed how she was removed from two Salman Khan Movies “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” at the last moment and she didn’t even know the reason why.

( ALSO READ : Avika Gor: I never believed I was part of a race

Netizens have come out in support of the actress and said that it was good that she wasn’t part of the movies as they didn’t fare well at the Box – office and the decision was for the betterment of Avika’s career.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Sheena Bajaj: After the explosive interview with Avika I wasn’t shocked as I knew these things happened in the industry and with Avika it was bound to happen. In way it was a good decision for her not to be part of those movies as they didn’t do well at the Box – Office and I feel1920 will be the perfect debut for her.

Karan Shah: I think if Avika had debuted in these two movies maybe she would be more out in public. After all, to be seen in a Salman Khan movie is a big deal, I don’t know if it would have given her more offers but I feel it would have been a good start for her.

Amber Khanna: Everyone knows the fate of the movies at the Box – office so if you see insight it was a good decision as I don’t think if she would have been part of those movies anything great would have happened except the fact that she would have worked with Salman Khan.

Naina Kapoor:  She should have been part of these movies as being on the big screen with Salman Khan is a big deal and she would have got a bigger name and fame as you can’t deny that both the movies were huge.

Arman Malik:  In a way it’s good that she didn’t debut with these two movies, as both didn’t fare well at the Box – office and nothing big or great would have happened in her professional career.

Well, seems like the Netizens feel that something doesn’t happen for a good reason and they think not being part of ““Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” has done well for Avika Gor.

What are your views on it?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Avika Gor: We should stop using throwaway items like bags and glasses

Avika Gor Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Antim Balika Vadhu Sasural Simar Ka Bollywood actor Salman Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi 1920: Horrors of the Heart Films Vikram Bhatt Krishna Bhatt TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 17:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”
MUMBAI :  Ameesha Patel is all set for her big screen comeback with the film Gadar 2. The first instalment of Gadar was...
Anupamaa: What! Malti Devi jealous of Anupama getting all the media attention
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results
MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many hit films, and also...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Swati all set to marry Raghav and become the Rani of Ranakgadh
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee:Uff! Katha and Viaan enjoy a date; get a makeover
MUMBAI :  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”
Latest Video
Related Stories
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 13: OMG! Gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty at loggerheads; the actress demands an apology actor says “ Why should I apologise I am not your friend”
Anupama
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers have mixed reactions to Anupama choosing her dreams over Anuj in Star Plus' Anupamaa
Kajal Chauhan
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !
Muskan Bamne
Wow! Muskan Bamne returns back for the shoot of Anupama after a short holiday
Dharampatni
EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatnii to get a six-month EXTENSION?
Zaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Zaan Khan taking up Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai: This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles