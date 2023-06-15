Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor to not be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office

MUMBAI : Avika Gor is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and today she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist where she rose to fame with her performance as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. Her characters “Anandi” and “Roli” became household names and there wasn’t any turning back for the actress.

She also took part, in reality, shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where unfortunately she was the first one to get eliminated.

Avika then ventured into movies down south where she was a part of many blockbuster movies where she played the lead of the movie. She has also turned into a producer.

These days she is grabbing the headlines as she would be debuting in Hindi movies with Vikram Bhatt’s movie “1920: Horrors of the Heart Films”

Now in a recent interview, she revealed how she was removed from two Salman Khan Movies “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” at the last moment and she didn’t even know the reason why.

( ALSO READ : Avika Gor: I never believed I was part of a race

Netizens have come out in support of the actress and said that it was good that she wasn’t part of the movies as they didn’t fare well at the Box – office and the decision was for the betterment of Avika’s career.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Sheena Bajaj: After the explosive interview with Avika I wasn’t shocked as I knew these things happened in the industry and with Avika it was bound to happen. In way it was a good decision for her not to be part of those movies as they didn’t do well at the Box – Office and I feel1920 will be the perfect debut for her.

Karan Shah: I think if Avika had debuted in these two movies maybe she would be more out in public. After all, to be seen in a Salman Khan movie is a big deal, I don’t know if it would have given her more offers but I feel it would have been a good start for her.

Amber Khanna: Everyone knows the fate of the movies at the Box – office so if you see insight it was a good decision as I don’t think if she would have been part of those movies anything great would have happened except the fact that she would have worked with Salman Khan.

Naina Kapoor: She should have been part of these movies as being on the big screen with Salman Khan is a big deal and she would have got a bigger name and fame as you can’t deny that both the movies were huge.

Arman Malik: In a way it’s good that she didn’t debut with these two movies, as both didn’t fare well at the Box – office and nothing big or great would have happened in her professional career.

Well, seems like the Netizens feel that something doesn’t happen for a good reason and they think not being part of ““Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” has done well for Avika Gor.

What are your views on it?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Avika Gor: We should stop using throwaway items like bags and glasses