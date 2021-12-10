AUDIENCE VERDICT! Sony TV's show Kaamnaa needs more PUNCH

MUMBAI : Sony TV recently saw a new show titled Kaamnaa starring Manav Gohil, Abhishek Rawat, and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles.

The show's story is adapted from the Pakistani television series Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The show started on a grand note with high expectations as the story looked quite promising.

Well, the story has quite developed within just a few weeks of its release.

However, the response has not been that great as expected.

The viewers are still not trying to get engaged to the show for various reasons.

The makers have roped in some great actors for the show but they are expecting great performance from them.

The avid viewers who have already watched the Pakistani show binged on Kaamnaa to have that same element.

Here's what they have to say:

Nilesh Singh says, "I have loved the Pakistani show and I was having high hopes with Kaamnaa too. However, I am not able to relate to it. The performances of the actors need to be very strong."

Sakshi Shah says, "Kaamna is very different from what we see on TV but unfortunately, I am not convinced with the performance of the actors."

Priya Patil says, "I am waiting for that moment when the show finally takes off on a high note and it remains consistent. A show with such a good story needs a little push to keep the viewers hooked to the screens."

Shaila Shahi says, "I love Manav Gohil as Vaibhav Kapoor as he is such a talented actor and I hope his talent is utilised in the best way possible."

Meetu Sinha says, "Some gripping scenes should be introduced in the show that will kick off some drama to another level, and only then the show will look convincing."

Kaamnaa is completely different from a regular saas-bahu saga and it has a huge scope of making a place in everyone's heart.

However, the story needs to have that spark that attracts the viewers.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

