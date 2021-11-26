AUDIENCE VERDICT! StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni's current track introduces a similar plot

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai impress the audience by playing a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.

On the other hand, Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead. Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Talking about the current track of both the shows, there are two similar plot likes wherein Ghum, Virat and Sadanand have a shoot out, Sada is a Naxalite and has reached Nagpur for a terrorist mission. On the other hand in Choti Sarrdaarni, Seher's flight has been hijacked by Terrorists to get their demands fulfilled. In both the shows, the protagonists of shows Virat and Seher get a major scar for their lives.

The viewers had to share something as well:

Mayank Jadhav: It is often seen on the television that if one show has a specific track that is garnering attention the other shows would also add in a similar element in their storyline as well.

Priyanka Sharma: It is funny that both the shows are produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Productions and now that the tracks have collided at such a point that we couldn't keep ourselves away from making this observation.

Samna Shaikh: For all of us November is a month of remembering the Martyrs who have lost their lives in 26/11 and as such a sensitive month both the shows telecasted a track of Terrorism, reminding us about the scar.

Well, what do you think about this?

