AUDIENCE VERDICT! The first season of Balika Vadhu had more stories to tell than the second season

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rubina Dilaik, Sonarika Bhadoria and Drashti Dhami APPROACHED for Rajan Shahi's NEXT?

Balika Vadhu 2 has become a household name for the viewers and has become much buzz since the news about the leap was out. It was later confirmed that the actress will be playing the grown-up Anandi paired with Randeep Rai who will be seen as the grown-up Anand in the show. Well, the show has been portraying some serious social issues that are addressed but never accepted.

Well, viewers speak up revealing that the first season of the show had more stories and plotlines to concentrate on in comparison to the second season, the narrative in the second season is restricted to the three leads only.

Nita Kamath: Both the shows had a similar storyline, and somewhere the sequel is exactly the same as its first part with different characters, so I would say that it's a copy-paste of Balika Vadhu, but the first season being raw had more scope to tell stories to the audience.

Hiten Udeshi: The first season was a blockbuster, the makers did try to bring the same essence back in the second one, if we seen Shreya did do justice to Anandi and the story had just begun, the leap messed it up and despite bringing such a big name like Shivangi Joshi, the show isn't doing well with the TRPs and storyline.

Nima Kapadia: The first season gave prominence and tracks to each and every character of the show, here we feel the story only revolves around the three leads and the other characters are here to just fill in space. We want to see their stories too.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rubina Dilaik, Sonarika Bhadoria and Drashti Dhami APPROACHED for Rajan Shahi's NEXT?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com