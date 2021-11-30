AUDIENCE VERDICT! The male characters in TV shows are extremely CONFUSED and SPINELESS

MUMBAI: We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out these days.

Moreover, there are many that have gone off-air after running for several years.

The makers often introduce several interesting tracks just to spice up the drama and keep viewers intrigued.

The whole idea of a television show has now become quite monotonous.

The makers are introducing the same love triangle tracks with some added twists and turns in the story only to keep the show going on for several months.

While such stories are working wonders for viewers, it is also highlighting certain characters in a not-so-good way.

Love triangles in every show are extremely common.

Well, there are several TV shows where the male character is stuck between two women in his life and he is completely confused between them.

The audiences have an interesting take on the same.

Sheena Shah says, "Aditya got married to Imlie under crucial circumstances but even after all the confrontation drama and what not, he is still confused between Imlie and Malini. He is not able to leave either one of them."

Veena Jethmalani says, "Fateh left Jasmine for a reason and married Tejo. However, soon he left Tejo and went to Jasmine. How can one be so confused? This is not right."

Ankita Mehra says, "Rishi is also one spinless guy who is totally confused between Lakhsmi and Maera. He is just not able to decide whom he wants in his life and who is perfect for him."

Shalini Chaudhary says, "Suresh is unable to decide between Nima and the other woman. He is badly stuck in the situation and he is making things difficult for both Nima and the other woman."

Shilpa Shukla says, "The love triangle shown between Thapki, Purabh and Hansika is just not justified. Purab had loved Thapki from the bottom of his heart and now, his ex is becoming a hurdle. How can he be so confused?"

Well, viewers are not liking how many male characters are shown to be spineless. They want them to be seen as more assertive as it is not an ordinary thing to juggle between two women and ruin their lives.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

