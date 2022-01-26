AUDIENCE VERDICT! The MASSIVE TWISTS in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that turned WONDERS for the show

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been climbing the stairs to success real quick, now fans pointed out the massive twists that were in favour of the show and built crazy curiosity and drama amongst the viewers, here's what they listed:

Akshara's accident was the major shocker for the audience, it was completely unexpected that she would meet with an accident out of nowhere.

Aarohi's decision to bribe and go for the exam made us wonder, to live a dream you have to pay a price no matter what. While Aarohi actually goes to give an exam and shocking news waits for her, she gets conned by someone and loses a sum of 30 Lakhs.

The blast from past, right on the wedding day Abhimanyu comes to know that it was Akshara who saved him and not Aarohi and later he even comes to know that Aarohi is not even at Goenka house but in another city.

Abhimanyu's entry into Goenka house and confronting Akshara, fans skipped a beat when he jumped from the window and then even when he scared Akshara to bits by faking his death and making her confess the love. He was trending as Spidermanyu after hanging from the tree.

Akshara's loud and clear love confession in front of the families and yes! Who would forget Abhimanyu exposing Aarohi's deed in front of everyone.

Now a major twist is yet to come with Aarohi falling from the temple stairs, what will happen next?

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that this is her last chance to speak in front of the family and if she doesn't she will lose him forever. We later see Abhimanyu leaving the temple. Akshara screams and confesses her love for Abhimanyu, she finally brings all the courage to tell her family members that she loves him and they both want to get married, only if they would happily give their blessings to them, till then they shall keep trying to convince them.

Akshara apologises to the family but Manish asks her not to call him Bade Papa. Later, Aarohi tells Abhimanyu that he is stuck in a chakravyuh now and sadly her sister is the one who created it. Aarohi runs from there but falls off the stairs.

