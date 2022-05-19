AUDIENCE VERDICT: The most well-defined character in Anupamaa is Vanraj

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show. 

The show has offered varied author-backed characters to the television. Well, one of the most real characters in the show is Sudhanshu's Vanraj Shah, it is quite evident that the character has made a mark in the industry; the character relates to people around and emotes insecurities and all other emotions quite genuinely. 

In an exclusive conversation, even Sudhanshu had revealed his take on Vanraj, I would say, it takes a really brave man to do what I am doing on screen. It is the number one show for the last two years. Obviously, the viewership is huge and it's a daily soap. I am playing a character who is grey and has turned more and more complicated and complex as time passes. Vanraj is a very human character, he has his complexities and in spite of all of that his only motivation is that he has to make his family proud, his life is dedicated to his parents and his kids. 

Kudos to Sudhanshu to take up such a fine character and portray it with the same conviction for two years now! 

