AUDIENCE VERDICT: The most well-defined character in Anupamaa is Vanraj

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: Anupamaa: Disgusting! Vanraj is waiting for the BIG day amid Anupamaa-Anuj wedding, what is this big day?

The show has offered varied author-backed characters to the television. Well, one of the most real characters in the show is Sudhanshu's Vanraj Shah, it is quite evident that the character has made a mark in the industry; the character relates to people around and emotes insecurities and all other emotions quite genuinely.

In an exclusive conversation, even Sudhanshu had revealed his take on Vanraj, I would say, it takes a really brave man to do what I am doing on screen. It is the number one show for the last two years. Obviously, the viewership is huge and it's a daily soap. I am playing a character who is grey and has turned more and more complicated and complex as time passes. Vanraj is a very human character, he has his complexities and in spite of all of that his only motivation is that he has to make his family proud, his life is dedicated to his parents and his kids.

We have all seen such a man in our fathers and uncles, one can easily resonate with the character and that's how he is one of the most well written and executed characters in the industry, he really stands out with the stellar performance, we cannot imagine anybody but Sudhanshu nail Vanraj Shah such effortlessly.

Kudos to Sudhanshu to take up such a fine character and portray it with the same conviction for two years now!

Also read:Anupamaa: Disgusting! Vanraj is waiting for the BIG day amid Anupamaa-Anuj wedding, what is this big day?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com