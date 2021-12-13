Audience verdict: The new promo of Kundali Bhagya looks repetitive and boring

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

The show is soon set to take the leap of two years. As per the plot, Preeta will be blamed behind Pihu’s murder. Consequently, Karan will break his ties and the Luthra family will throw her out of the house. Post the leap, Preeta will be shown living in Bangalore along with her family. However, they will return to Mumbai and Preeta will decide to take back to Luthra house to seek revenge.

Shraddha shared a new promo on her Instagram handle. The fans have expressed their displeasure and have given the show tag as boring and repetitive.

Here we list down few comments by fans who aren’t happy with the new storyline. Take a look!

Sushmita: Don’t you people get tired of showing same story ,

Ruchit: Kuch bhi dikhate hai consept hi nahi hai

Rohit: Har bar preeta mam ko galat ku sabit krte h

Kavish: All three bhagya .. same story plz change something boring hote ja rhe h show but still you are my fav

Roshni: Kundali bhagya and kumkum bhagya same story... You guys killed kiara and pihu

Mayar: thank you for killing my excitement about the new leap I thought we will get preeran era only preeran centric track thank you so much

Leads acting are best but they didn't deserve this storyline ..again & again she is coming without self-respect to save luthras

Manoj: How many time more she will thrown out from luthra house....

Take a look at the comment section for more!