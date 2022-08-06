AUDIENCE VERDICT! The post leap track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is so CLICHÉ, nothing impressive for the viewers

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is running on small screens for several months now.

The show has not even completed a year but it has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The viewers have seen that the show's story is constantly progressing and everyone has loved it.

We have seen how the makers introduced a 5-year leap in the show where the characters will be shown in a different avatar with a change in the storyline.

Well, even before the leap was aired in the show, the viewers knew that the leap will see Ram and Priya's separation.

The much-awaited episode post the leap was aired two days back and the viewers had high expectations.

However, it seems the expectations of the makers were all in vain.

The ardent viewers did not like how the makers introduced the leap episode.

Sunita Jha says, "The same story about Priya moving on in her life with her daughter is shown. Nothing new."

Miloni Shah says, "Ram has become stone-hearted and is now only focusing on his business. This is too cliched. We were expecting something new from the makers."

Hirvi Trivedi says, "The story of Ram and Priya doesn't seem any exciting after the leap which is a huge disappointment."

Priyanka Joshi says, "I would have loved to see Ram and Priya's unexpected avatar rather than both becoming like each other."

Well, the viewers arent' impressed with the leap episode and we hope the makers have planned something really exciting in the upcoming track.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

