AUDIENCE VERDICT! Udaariyaan's upcoming track yet again takes inspiration from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

We exclusively revealed about the show going off-air soon and Kevina Tak who was seen in Choti Sarrdaarni joins the cast. The show is all set to take a 5-year leap by bringing the actress as Fateh and Tejo's daughter. A source close to the show revealed this leap shall call for the ending of the show. Although, the ending hasn't been written yet it is surely going to be dearly missed.

Well, there shall also be a separation track in the show and fans are quite upset about it, they revealed that the show is yet again taking the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin turn with the separation and the kid's track. While the fans earlier found similarities between Jasmine and Pakhi now they reveal that Sai and Tejo are also quite similar as characters.

Both of them are strong-headed, they don't bow in front of the wrong and this time yet again both the ladies are on the mission to expose their husband's lovers. Both stories are all set for a leap and they will see a separation between the lead pair, what is your take?

In the upcoming episode, Yash reveals that Jasmine has killed her loved one and that is why he wants to seek brutal revenge from her, while Jasmine is planning to use Yash for her dream for Canada which will soon get shattered by Yash, she even attacks Tejo for stopping her from exposing her fake baby truth to the family, what is Jasmine's big plan now?

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan