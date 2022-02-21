AUDIENCE VERDICT! Vanraj's character needs more meat to justify his current track in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show Anupamaa has been trending not only for Anuj and Anupamaa's brewing chemistry but also for Leela and Paritosh's reactions to the same. Netizens have been reacting in trolls over the trio Leela, Paritosh and Vanraj and commenting on its hypocrisy, ego and misogynistic ideologies. The fans turn too rude to the trio and applaud Anupamaa and Bapuji for showing them their real face. Now, the highly anticipated love confession is around the corner and fans are extremely excited about it.

Currently, in the show, Vanraj has yet again begun to seek revenge from Anupamaa and it completely seems like he is not over his relationship and hasn't moved from the marriage despite marrying Kavya. He is portrayed as insecure all the time and that has become a repetitive track in the show. Fans took notice of this and revealed:

Binita Sen: There should be more meat to Vanraj's character now as the layers have all been unfolded, now even his unpredictable twists seem quite predictable to us.

Pratham Rege: There should be something more real and raw for Vanraj as we are done seeing his evil and cheap side already, his crass comments towards Anupamaa.

Gowri Bedi: We want to see more of Anupamaa and Vanraj's one on one than his extremely lowly comments. It has become unacceptable now.I think the makers should add something more interesting to his character as Sudhanshu's talent is getting wasted here.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Vanraj taunts Anupamaa that if kids will see their mother romancing her boyfriend they will obviously not get a good upbringing. Anupamaa asks him if seeing their father cheating on their mother is part of a good upbringing. Vanraj then questions her when she will be visiting them next to which she says she will come soon with big news.

