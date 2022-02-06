AUDIENCE VERDICT! Viewers slam the makers for making Anuj cry over the past of being adopted and his new adoption wish, has he forgotten the 27 years of love for Anupamaa in just two days?

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

Currently, Anuj will take an important decision of adopting Anu. Where he will tell Anupama that he knows the pain of not having parents and that it's the biggest curse to be raised without them in your life. He says that he sees his childhood in Anu and he wants to relive those moments with her as he wants to adopt her and give her all the love and happiness and maybe by doing this he will clear the childhood pain he had before he had been adopted. Anupama is shocked by Anuj’s decision and doesn’t know how to react to this decision as she seems not to be comfortable in doing so, but she doesn't tell Anuj anything.

Fans are extremely upset with the makers for the track, they reveal that there was no need to show Anuj crying over his past, it completely seemed forceful while they reveal that there should be some breather for the couple, Anupamaa has already raised 3 kids why add one more at this age?

Check out their reactions:

Not wanting to sound negative but theyve started to butcher Anuj Kapadia so that they can end his character in few mths. That's where its heading. Wake up everyone before its late theyve already shown him forgetting #Anupamaa n his 27 yrs love in 2 days of marriage. — Princess82 (@MaAn_Is_Sukoon) June 2, 2022

#anupamaa had her 1st child at 19 ,& she's been taking care of someone or the other ever since. Can we PLEASE let the poor woman breathe & enjoy her life with #AnujKapadia for a couple months at the least b4 making her a mom again? #MaAn



DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA —(@Feminist_Radha) June 1, 2022

This Anuj Kapadias Rona dhona for being Anath is looked so force. Like dude didn't you get a lovely family who loved you a lot. Get a sister like mukku who did everything which you told to her. He is being really ungrateful. Stop your rona dhona

#Anupamaa — Daredevil (@Arehyaar_) June 2, 2022

Creative team - do you even realize what have you done ? After few years of marriage, it natural to expand the family but in just 3-4 days? All he wanted was a relationship he could say his own. Now that he has it.... why can't he enjoy that for while? #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/MuDJIUFAt9 — Nammu (@Chirpy_data) June 2, 2022

27 years Anuj loved anu and he only wanted her Now whn he get married to her now he wanted his familyjust in 2 days of marriage.Sach hi kehte hai log shadi ke bad sab badal jate hai anuj bhi badal gaya.Pehle sirfAnu chahiye tha ab vo mil gayi toh bacha chahiye in2days#Anupamaa — Butterscotch (@Thedore__) June 2, 2022

I feel so sorry for Anu She will again lost herself in the process of being wife and mother again. How difficulty she finded herself in 2 years now again she will lose her identity.

LET THAT WOMEN BREATHE

#Anupamaa — Butterscotch (@Thedore__) June 2, 2022

Exactly..it seems we are watching different #Anujkapadia...He is used to say, #Anupamaa is my whole world but what happened to himself??? There should have a open discussion from both side Anu is emotional and again she will choose Anuj's happiness or will convince herself anyhow — Megha Kumari (@MeghaKu32108891) June 2, 2022

9 months back I couldn't imagine even in my worst nightmares that a time will come when people won't prefer to watch #Anupamaa despite having #GauravKhanna as #AnujKapadia for whom majority of the viewers started watching the show.



So unfortunate this is!

— Kriti Sharma (@KriSha_2009) June 2, 2022

Never thought will say this in a million years but the shahs seemed more sensible and watcheable today and FF'd few #MaAn scenes



I honestly have no clue whats the future of this show but observing a quiet HT today makes me wanna say



it doesnt look bright!!#Anupamaa &mdash (@priyank65601552) June 2, 2022

Her crying #Anupamaa has spent her half of the life like this I don't want her the same again!!



Ik Anuj has just said his feelings n is not forcing anu to have a child



ab baari anu ki to take the decision practically n not emotionally #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/8xoZhw0E8C — @legend_mother_anupamaa (@l_anupamaa) June 2, 2022

Poor Anu, she married to Vannu, became mother in 1 year, now married to Anuj, is about to be a mother in 1 week. Let her breathe atleast. She is being a mother from the age of 19#Anupamaa — Niyati Niyannosaurus Rex (@NiyatiMandaliya) June 2, 2022

So if at all a prequel is made for #AnujKapadia 's POV tab to na jane usko kya kya gaaliyan doge sab.. Just cz he was involved in one night stands, was unfortunately the pawn of destiny in his parent's death & Mukku's ex-husband.

Completely a VANRAJ SHAH behaviour!! #Anupamaa — Ojal (@ojalchanduka12) June 2, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Devika will advise Kavya that she shouldn't take a stern decision of separating from Vanraj as if she treats him the same way then what’s the difference between her and him and tells her that she knows best what is right for her. She assures that whenever she needs a friend she is just a call away and that she shouldn't worry about anything and that she is not alone. Well, it will be interesting to see if Kavya would be able to mend her differences with Vanraj or not.

Also read: Anupamaa: Blessings! Anuj and Anupamaa to start their parenting journey

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com