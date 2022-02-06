AUDIENCE VERDICT! Viewers slam the makers for making Anuj cry over the past of being adopted and his new adoption wish, has he forgotten the 27 years of love for Anupamaa in just two days?

She assures that whenever she needs a friend she is just a call away and that she shouldn't worry about anything and that she is not alone. Well, it will be interesting to see if Kavya would be able to mend her differences with Vanraj or not.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:47
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Viewers slam the makers for making Anuj cry over the past of being adopted and his new adoption wish, has he f

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

Currently, Anuj will take an important decision of adopting Anu. Where he will tell Anupama that he knows the pain of not having parents and that it's the biggest curse to be raised without them in your life. He says that he sees his childhood in Anu and he wants to relive those moments with her as he wants to adopt her and give her all the love and happiness and maybe by doing this he will clear the childhood pain he had before he had been adopted. Anupama is shocked by Anuj’s decision and doesn’t know how to react to this decision as she seems not to be comfortable in doing so, but she doesn't tell Anuj anything.

Fans are extremely upset with the makers for the track, they reveal that there was no need to show Anuj crying over his past, it completely seemed forceful while they reveal that there should be some breather for the couple, Anupamaa has already raised 3 kids why add one more at this age? 

Check out their reactions: 

In the upcoming episode, Devika will advise Kavya that she shouldn't take a stern decision of separating from Vanraj as if she treats him the same way then what’s the difference between her and him and tells her that she knows best what is right for her. She assures that whenever she needs a friend she is just a call away and that she shouldn't worry about anything and that she is not alone. Well, it will be interesting to see if Kavya would be able to mend her differences with Vanraj or not.  

Also read: Anupamaa: Blessings! Anuj and Anupamaa to start their parenting journey

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is going to mark her Bollywood debut with the...
Exclusive! Aashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Mukesh Tank’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the process to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s identity in danger, Nima comes to help her
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Exclusive! Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Naaginn actor Sachin Shroff roped in for upcoming show Blood Farming
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
EXCLUSIVE: Revati to JOIN HANDS with Armaan to create PROBLEMS in Preesha and Rudraksh’s life in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahahtein?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.Also Read: ...
WAR OF WORDS: Gungun BALMES Akriti for KIDNAPPING Anubhav in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Latest Video