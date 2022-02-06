AUDIENCE VERDICT! Viewers state that it is HIGH TIME Akshara takes Abhimanyu's words about his family seriously in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara goes to the hospital and hears someone say that Manjari has asked for the DNA reports. Akshara senses there is something in them and goes to collect it. She soon realises that if she interferes, it will hurt Abhimanyu and leaves the report there itself. However, Aarohi accidentally takes them.
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Harsh then asks Neil for the list of doctors who are invited to the celebration. Abhimanyu takes it from him and calls out their names. He takes one of Dr Avni's name which leaves both Manjari and Harsh in shock. He asks Abhimanyu to strike off her name as she is dead. Manjari is shocked to hear this and Akshara can sense the tension. Manjari goes to get something from the kitchen and is crying wondering if the secret will be out. Akshara tells her that she can share with her if anything is upsetting her, but Manjari leaves from there.

As we all have seen that Abhimanyu has numerous times asked Akshara to stay away from the personal matters of his family members especially the busy Birlas but Akshara is always on the toes to act all goody good for all of them. Even if they disregard her opinions she still keeps making efforts to keep reconciling with them and always giving them chances. Viewers feel it's high time Akshara listens to Abhimanyu's request as he knows his family better and there shall surely be a reason behind his this request. 

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aarohi tells Akshara that Abhimanyu is Harsh's illegitimate son. His DNA matches 98% with Harsh's but 0% with Manjari. Akshara is shocked to hear this. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the secret that she was trying to hide about the DNA test. Neil is crying when Abhimanyu takes a paper from him while Akshara and Manjari look at him in shock. 

What is your take on this? 

