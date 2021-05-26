Audience Verdict: Want to see more of ‘Actors’ and not ‘Influencers’ in TV shows

MUMBAI: There are a list of television shows which are launched to entertain the masses.

A lot of mainstream GEC’s present strong and interesting narratives much to the entertainment of the audience. They rope in actors who can justify the roles however, these days actors are roped in keeping in mind the number of followers they have on social media instead of their talent of acting.

A certain section of the audience mentioned about the same. Talking to Tellychakkar.com, ardent television viewers shared their opinion on the same.

Anurag Menon averred, “Be it music videos or television shows, celebrities are taken on the bases of their followers assuming that they will be hits however, they fail to understand the pulse of the audience. “

Shraddha Shah shared, “Actors in the likes of Kamya Punjabi, Kiran Karmakar, Krutika Desai, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sakshi Tanwar and others are class apart actors! Actors of their league play secondary and supporting roles. There are many actors of this generation too who are immensely talented but they do not get a chance to showcase their skills.”

Mayank Sharma said, “Unfortunately, celebrities which are cast for shows are not actors but influencers!”

Disha Shah opined, “Actors such as Nakuul Mehta among others know how to give their hundred percent when they take up a job. Good looks is important but that is not the only thing that is important.”

Meneka Gandhi expressed, “I feel that if one is a good actor, their social media following increases automatically. So I do not think that this is the case. The casting is done right and people enjoy it. Afterall the popularity of the show is not only due to the content but even actors and the way they perform their character roles. “

Amisha Thakkar believed, “Actors may have a good fan following may be for various reason or their fashion aesthetics but that does not mean that they can act well.”

What are your thoughts on the same?