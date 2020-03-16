AUDIENCE VERDICT! What happened to the family values and emotional quotient of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey?

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes.

Well, netizens are quite upset with the current track of the show, as the main essence of the show with those family values and emotions have completely got vanished from the show. The show has turned into any other daily soap that is running for TRPs but is it worth making such a plot that is completely away from the initial storyline?

Fans have been quite upset with the current track, though they are happy to see Gungun and Anubhav together the track has no meaning, and the viewers are losing interest in the show.

Previously, we see how Gungun comes to the rescue but Akriti stops her from donating blood to Anubhav. We see how Gungun wants to save Anubhav but Akriti holds her ego and controls more importance over her husband’s life. Later, Gungun donates blood to Anubhav and he is out of danger and kept under observation while the family gets happy hearing the news that Anubhav is out of danger.

In the upcoming episode, as Anubhav and Gungun have a heartfelt conversation, Anubhav tells Gungun to not go anywhere far from him and Gungun tells him that she will not go far from his heart but she will have to go far from him. Anubhav tells Gungun that he will let his life go away but not her. Gungun stops him from saying anything further and tells him that she just doesn’t want to be the reason behind the end of his and Akriti's relationship. Anubhav points out that he and Akriti only have a compromise.

