Audience verdict! Will Suhana Khan be the next big name in Bollywood industry, here is what the fans has to say

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of the star which sets the social media on fire and the fans always look forward to see more pictures coming from the side of the star kid.

No doubt Suhana Khan is no less than anyone when it comes to flaunting her beautiful looks and giving some major style statement. There are many people who are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of the actress Suhana Khan. She had enrolled herself for the film studies course at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, and had appeared in the short movie titled, The Grey Part of Blue.

Well, having started what do you think will she be able to make a strong mark with her acting contribution and just like what her father Shah Rukh Khan did.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to speak to a few fans and here is what they had to say on this topic.

Prajakta – “I don't think she will be able to create a strong mark in Bollywood industry, like what her father Shah Rukh Khan did, Shahrukh Khan has given his life to Bollywood industry and no one can match him”

Prerna Dhawan - “She will be nowhere close to Shahrukh Khan, she may make her own identity in Bollywood industry with her movies, but she will be always be a subject of Nepotism”

Mohit Kumar – “I am the biggest fan of Suhana Khan and I follow her on social media I am looking forward to the Bollywood debut of Suhana and according to me she will take Bollywood by storm”

Ibrahim – “Yes she will definitely prove herself to be one of the best actresses because acting is something which is in her blood”

Well these are the mixed reactions we have received on Suhana Khan and her Bollywood prediction, what do you think will Suhana Khan be able to make a strong mark in the Bollywood industry, do let us know your views in the comment section below.

