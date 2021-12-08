AUDIENCE VERDICT: WOAH! The New Pessimistic Priya; Difference between Sakshi Tanwar and Disha Parmar's Priya!

MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hain is an iconic show, and what made the show so iconic is the chemistry between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar who brought to life the characters of Ram Kapoor the rich industrialist who only wants the best for his family and Priya Sharma a self-made but simple down to earth girl who believes in doing the right thing.

ALSO READ: HIGH DRAMA: Priya interferes in Ram and Shashi’s BUSINESS DEAL in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!

Everything about the first iteration of the show was magical from Ram and Priya’s chemistry to the casting of the stepmother and even the subtle blossoming of Romance and their two worlds colliding.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai also brings a fan-favorite couple back together is Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. They bring their own freshness to the characters. While both Nakul and Ram bring a sense of innocence and fun to the character of the stoic businessman Ram Kapoor, Nakul's portrayal is calmer, and fun in its essence whereas the Orginal Ram Kapoor just embodied the Character perfectly, he is that character.

But the core and grounding aspect of the show is the character Priya, played first by Sakshi Tanwar is by her nature is iconic. And Disha brings her twist to the character.

While Sakshi's portrayal of Priya was a self-made woman while fulfilling her responsibilities and maintaining her middle-class life but with all sorts of integrity. She wasn't always happy but she was optimistic in her nature. She had hope, Ram wasn't the source of her Happiness but rather a chance at Love. Priya was always selfless to the extent that she wasn't even available for love until it happened.

Disha Parmar's Priya Sood is also selfless, with ample amounts of Integrity, and morals but with cynicism. This version of Priya is hurt in Love and it shows, she can't move on from the hurt and it sure is tough for her to fall in love or just trust anyone. This version of Priya is negative in her own approach. She comes from a middle-class background and she doesn't let you forget it. But Disha Parmar's Priya comes out shinning when she is ranting or explaining her fight.

Priya Sood is tough, strong and you do feel some sense of sympathy for her but not a lot of love like you did for Sakshi's Priya Sharma.

Because the show has such a huge fan base, and with the expectations that the first season set, Fans had a lot to say:

Dipika Singh says: "I like Disha Parmar and I like her version of Priya but she comes to life when she is fighting or taking a stand not when she is running in the same loop of heartbreak and because Sakshi Tanwar was so iconic that Disha has to set her own path.”

Shagun Mehra feels "Disha is bringing her own flavor but Priya was not the most likable character initially she might be going much softer and warmer and which we viewers like and we want to see that positive happy side or that strong fierce character that we know of."

Nikita Purohit says: "I loved Sakshi Tanwar, I was very obsessed with Bade Acche Lagte hai, I was very hesitant to watch the second season but I am liking it so far because the actors are not trying to copy the first season rather bring in their own thing, I like that Disha is doing her thing and that she does show that she is hurt and is not looking for love but for friendship really.”

Sarika Bhat says: "I really don't like when they make Priya look like a Bechari because then it feels fake to us, Priya is a strong character and we want to see her like that.”

Tanishka Seth says: "I really like the track that is currently on right now, Priya looks happy and strong, she is not docile but rather smart. She is today's woman and she should be portrayed like that, we really want Disha to shine."

Well, we do agree that the current track feels more natural to the viewers and Priya is a strong self-made woman and she should come across like that.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ :Oh No: Vedika and Neeraj’s NEW PLAN to destroy Ram and Priya’s BLOSSOMING LOVE in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai!