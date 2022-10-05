AUDIENCE VERDICT! Yeh Rishta has become a copy of Anupamaa in terms of storyline and characters

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Well, with the current narrative of both the shows there has been a striking similarity between the shows and the characters, here's what we list down the similarities that we saw:

Just like Anupamaa, Akshara's character is seeing a sudden growth in their personal and professional life, where we all know that the growth is coming from their better halves Anuj and Abhimanyu.

Both the ladies keep their family first and they really cannot focus on their lover but meddle in family matters in between and make things sour in their relationships.

Just like Vanraj, Harshvardhan is yet another hypocrite. He cannot bear anybody happy not even his own child. They would ruin their happiness too and yes they aren't even happy with their wives either.

The scenes are coming quite similar in terms of their plots but we would still wish to see if the makers plan to differentiate between the shows and give a fresh approach to it.

