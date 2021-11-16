Audience Verdict: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai always gets its casting right! Do not miss Kartik and Naira as Abhimanyu and Akashara’s chemistry SPARKS NEW MAGIC!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

Well, the show has been a visual entertainer from the very beginning and somewhere down the line, as the audience feels that the casting is so perfect that the show gives an entirely new feel and the former characters are not missed as much.

Ruhanika Seth shared, “Well, I must say that the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are very skilled. The new set of actors strike an amazing chemistry and lighten up the screens!”

Rashmi Rajkumar said, “I quite like the chemistry between Harshad and Karishma. Pranali Rathod also does a fantastic job.”

Shruti Mathrani avers, “It’s amazing how creative the entire unit is. However, I wonder how the parents are not shown but the grandparents are living through all the leaps and generations!”

Vaishali Thakkar opines, “I enjoy the show and the entire feel is new. It is like watching a new show altogether!”

Trisha Gujjar mentions, “The show is a visual delight right from the start. I absolutely love watching it with my parents and family members over dinner.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shilpa Raizada opens up on her future plans )