AUDIENCE VERDICT! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is the perfect example of today's woman

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Akshara's character in the show has unfolded extremely intriguing shades that not only inspired the viewers but even connected with her struggle. She is indeed the perfect example of today's woman. She is independent, she is strong wiled, has a voice and even a golden heart that takes care of everyone. Fans say that she is the perfect choice for Abhimanyu, if he is fire the she is surely the water that calms him down.

Pranali has been working extremely hard for the show, recently we updated the fans about her minor accident that happened while she was learning how to ride the bullet. They applauded her for her courage on getting up and continuing to learning. We can't wait to see how will she master this skill.

Currently, in the show, Akshara is trying to comfort Manjari and brings her to the hall. She is surprised to see everyone gathered there and asks Abhimanyu what happened. To her surprise a lawyer was sitting there and Abhimanyu gave a paper to Manjari to sign. Akshara asks him what's the rush and the others too ask him the same but Abhimanyu still asks her to sign it. Manjari takes the pen but throws the papers and tells them that she can't divorce her husband.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Akshara tries to talk to Abhimanyu and patch things up. He is adamant to get Manjari and Harsh separated to which Akshara tells him that he is behaving like his father.

