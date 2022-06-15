AUDIENCE VERDICT! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is the perfect example of today's woman

To her surprise a lawyer was sitting there and Abhimanyu gave a paper to Manjari to sign. Akshara asks him what's the rush and the others too ask him the same but Abhimanyu still asks her to sign it. Manjari takes the pen but throws the papers and tells them that she can't divorce her husband.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 19:32
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is the perfect example of today's woman

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

Akshara's character in the show has unfolded extremely intriguing shades that not only inspired the viewers but even connected with her struggle. She is indeed the perfect example of today's woman. She is independent, she is strong wiled, has a voice and even a golden heart that takes care of everyone. Fans say that she is the perfect choice for Abhimanyu, if he is fire the she is surely the water that calms him down. 

Pranali has been working extremely hard for the show, recently we updated the fans about her minor accident that happened while she was learning how to ride the bullet. They applauded her for her courage on getting up and continuing to learning. We can't wait to see how will she master this skill. 

Currently, in the show, Akshara is trying to comfort Manjari and brings her to the hall. She is surprised to see everyone gathered there and asks Abhimanyu what happened. To her surprise a lawyer was sitting there and Abhimanyu gave a paper to Manjari to sign. Akshara asks him what's the rush and the others too ask him the same but Abhimanyu still asks her to sign it. Manjari takes the pen but throws the papers and tells them that she can't divorce her husband.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Akshara tries to talk to Abhimanyu and patch things up. He is adamant to get Manjari and Harsh separated to which Akshara tells him that he is behaving like his father.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 19:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This is the reason why Karan Kunddra was upset with Tejasswi
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is the perfect example of today's woman
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Turn Of Events! Agastya and Pakhi get romantic, couple shocked to see Ishaan in the room
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much-loved daily soap. The upcoming episode is set to unfold some...
Amazing! Armaan and Diya holds each others back in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
Maddam Sir: Unbelievable! Amar accuses Cheetah as Santosh’s kidnapper
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns. Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
Fashion Face-off! Disha Parmar Vaidya and Tina Datta caught wearing the same outfit! Who slayed the look better?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunt
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty
Latest Video