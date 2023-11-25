Audience To Witness A Major Twist In The Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! Abhira and Armaan To Get Married, But There Is A Twist!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

MUMBAI : Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are taking forward the legacy of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, the makers treated the audience to an intriguing promo from the show.

The promo depicts a twist that is all set to turn Abhira's life upside down. The audience will witness a major drama in the show with Akshara's demise while saving Abhira and Armaan, but here comes another twist: Abhira and Armaan marry under unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds in Abhira and Armaan's lives after their wedding and Akshara's demise. The viewers will witness a varied range of emotions from Abhira and Armaan, and their equations alter after the tragedy that has hit their lives.

Samridhii Shukla, who writes about the role of Abhira in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shares,""Abhira's world has shattered and crumbled due to the death of her mother, Akshara. Akshara was Abhira's world, and now, after her death, Abhira's life will be altered. Abhira and Armaan are married only to fulfil the last wish of Akshara, which they both cannot deny as they love and admire her. Abhira is traumatised by what has happened. Abhira has her dreams to fulfil, and now it will be interesting to witness how she tackles this situation and adjusts to the family, which is new to her. Abhira does not know life without Akshara. Abhira's world has turned upside down. You are strongest when you are with your loved ones and weakest when they are apart
The audience will get to witness the varied range of emotions of Abhira and Armaan and how the duo tackle this unforseen situation. With each episode, the viewers will get to see intriguing twists and turns in the show."

 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 9.30 p.m.

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai AbhiRa Armaan Samridhii Shukla Shehzada Dhami Akshara Rajan Shahi TellyChakkar
