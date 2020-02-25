Audiences love Sourabh Raaj Jain’s look and hairdo in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes, which was showcasing a beautiful relationship between a mother and a daughter, is now focussing on the evolving dynamic between two stepsisters in the show. And now, Sourabh Raaj Jain’s entry as a chef in Patiala Babes has added a new dimension to the show. Sourabh’s character of Neil Oberoi is being loved by the audience, so much so that he is being inundated with appreciations messages and notes from fans and admires on his social media accounts. Other than his acting skills, the actor is receiving praises for his young and fresh look in Patiala Babes.

“A lot of people have been asking about my hairdo and look in the show. I am blessed that my fans are liking my look in Patiala Babes. I have always liked sporting long hair. And it’s nice that people are liking this avatar of mine in the show, and are also a sporting a similar look, as I have received a lot of messages from fans on social media. The overall feedback for my character has been quite positive as people are liking Neil’s personality and his interesting equation with the two sisters, Mini and Arya. The response from the viewers has been very humbling. This kind of feedback only encourages you to work even harder,” said Sourabh.

The audiences will witness how Sourabh’s entry will bring many twists and turns in the story, and how it will also change the equation between the two sisters.