Audiences react to the ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ promo starring Gashmeer and Karan Kundra, call it ‘Sasta Twilight’! 

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

The news of the show Ishq Mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundra, Gahsmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh made fans really excited.



The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The supernatural series’s initial episodes were shot in Mussorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released yesterday, the final title of the show was announced to be Ishq Mein Ghayal.

After the promos were released, audiences gave a mixed reactions to the promo, while fans of the actors were excited by the general consensus that the show is that, it is the rip off of the famous Hollywood series, The Vampire Diaries but with werewolves, while some even called it the child of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. The audiences have trolled the show’s first look and promo. Check out their Twitter reactions here:

Omfg they copied "Hello Brother" of Damon and then they claim it's not a remake of Tvd.



How shitty is the first promo.

Roflmao the VFX is funny, the forest and mist, the way Stefan and Elena meet.



Everything is ditto.

#IshqMeinGhayal — (@ShahidzAnnie) December 31, 2022

Y the heck did he spoil "hello brother" nashe mein hai kya.....

Deserves to get trolled #IshqMeinGhayalpic.twitter.com/1TC0aeIUOK — Aapko kya? (@nihitya1718) January 1, 2023

The only good thing about Ishq mein ghayal is that it's making people appreciate pkyek — Complications (@SoulfulAS) January 1, 2023

Iske aspas bhi jab nehi asakte dialogues copy Kyu kartei ho

Khud he script writing karlete mehnat se.

Sasti copy se bhi battar hai



Me already saying-

Bye bye brother! Don't try this again, Ghar Jake so jao#IshqMeinGhayal pic.twitter.com/Pi2HtYZkvR — Tanzina Zafreen (@TanzinaZafreen) January 1, 2023



Well, the fans have definitely voiced their opinions and some of them are really valid. Do you think, stories will take a shift for the better now?

