#AudienceSpeak: Are Siddharth Shukla’s EXPRESSIONS SIMILAR to those of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13?

04 Oct 2019 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is one wherein controversy brews every moment.

The house has so many participants who are very opinionated, and although it has been just a few days, the fights have started begun. The format is new and the challenges too!

Participant Siddharth Shukla is not only an audience favourite but has also charmed his co-participants in the house. Given the celebrity status he has, he is very grounded and is not trying to show himself up, which is commendable. The audience has managed to see a particular trait of Siddharth Shukla that is quite surprising: the way he plays with his eyes is similar to how host Salman Khan does!

Akanksha Nair feels, 'I love Siddharth and the way he is tackling the situations in the house. Yes, I have noticed it right from the introductory episode and also in the show... the way he looks and the way he talks too! Maybe he is naturally that way! I would not like to judge, but yes, his facial expressions are quite similar to Salman.'

Purab Naidu stated, 'What rubbish! Siddharth is very much himself, and I do not think he is in anyway trying to copy or replicate Salman’s style.'

However, Sakshi Jain is of the opinion, 'We all have seen Siddharth on-screen, and his facial expressions are different. Probably because nobody has seen him as himself. He is in a different light, and no, I do not think his facial expressions are similar to Salman. But even if someone feels so, it might just be a coincidence.'

What's your take?

past seven days