AudienceSpeak: Naagin 4 is the same wine in a new bottle

MUMBAI: The Naagin series is one of the most loved and watched television series which has been ruling the roost for a while now. The first season of the show was a blockbuster and post then, there is no looking back for the team. Currently, the show enjoys a good standing in its fourth season of the supernatural revenge drama. While the first season witnessed Mouni Roy spread her charm as a Naagin along with Adaa Khan opposite Arjun Bijlani, the second season had Mouni paired with Karanvir Bohra. The third season saw a change of faces with Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. While all the three seasons were a massive hit, looks like the fourth season somewhere fails to apply its charm as much as the earlier seasons.



Namrata Rao, a housewife shares, "I have always liked watching Naagin but now, it is more like the same wine in a new bottle. There is no such change in the storyline apart from the characters and the faces." Priyanka Chauhan, a student says, "My weekend binge is Naagin and I swear by that! Apart from the storyline, I feel that the graphics should be given more focus on. The snakes designed are huge and look more like an illusion. I think it is on those over dramatic lines that it fails to establish the connectivity. Moreover this time the Nia Sharma Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin are not accepted in their character roles yet by the audience in my perspective! "



Krish Iyer, an entrepreneur said, "I think the show has all the supernatural elements and it is fine. Though I feel Jasmin Bhasin does not fit into the role so far, Sayantani does a wonderful job, afterall

she was also the first Naagin our television had!"



What are your thoughts on the same?