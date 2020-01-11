AudienceSpeak: Namik Paul's TOWERING PERSONALITY makes the audience forget Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kii

MUMBAI: The story of Anurag and Prerna has been an iconic one. People were smitten with the narrative of Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus back in 2001 and because of the love and admiration the show received, the producer, Ekta Kapoor brought the show back in 2018 with a reboot.

While Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the leads of the show, this time it is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Along with that, people are also loving the line-up of the villains of the show. While Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan entered playing the parts of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika respectively, and now Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif, the show has yet again introduced a new twist in the form of Viraj.

Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and somewhere in the recent episodes, the audience feels that with a towering personality like his, people have experience forgotten the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj!

Suraj Salian, an entrepreneur shares, " I loved Mr. Bajaj in the show. While Ronit Roy projected it so well, Karan Singh Grover brought back the charm of Mr. Bajaj in the reboot. However, Namik does have an impressive screen presence."

Abhishek Verma, a student opines, " I really like Namik and his acting is very good. His screen presence is very powerful. While I missed watching a character like Mr. Bajaj, I know more feel the same. "

Krutika Thakkar, a banker says," Nobody can replace Mr. Bajaj. Namik has his own charm. "

What are your thoughts on the same?