AudienceSpeak: Shows like Bigg Boss induce mental disorders...

MUMBAI: The small screen has been replete with poignant moments of impudent creativity which have lent impeccable television viewing experience to millions across the globe. These moments make couch potatoes jump in surprise only to later slouch back on their comfortable couches and enjoy watching their favourite shows on the small screen!



And one show which is visibly making the audience glued to their television sets is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The format of the show is controversial and that itself becomes a major treason for people to sit back and watch the drama unfold. Every year, the viewers desperately wait for the show and look forward to the celebrity line-ups which might have their favourite television stars. While all the seasons have been a massive hit, Bigg Boss, in its 13th season can be touted as one of the most viewed shows this year!



From fights, to brawls to chaos, every episode is not a happysode. There are constant fights, sarcastic remarks and taunts passed on the fellow contestants, so much that the contestants seem to have lost to establish their ground reality that they are stars and people follow all what they do. People are fans of the actors and want to know how they actually are in real life assuming they might be fantabulous beings! And they are in their own right but the temperament issues in the house are on a different level altogether.



There are some psychologists who have an opinion on the way television is shaping up to be and they are of the opinion that shows like Bigg Boss indirectly induce mental disorders.



Dr. Dipti Joshi, opines, " Entertainment these days has a different definition now. While earlier shows used to engage in content which was more defined as pure entertainment, content like Bigg Boss has been an entertainment package not only in India but globally. "



Dr. Sandhya Pandit shared, "Who would not want to watch gossip and chaos without actually being a part of it!! We all love it and it is only human to get attracted to such shows. The makers meet demand v/s supply. It is true that such shows do induce people to behave differently and it changes your patience and temperament too on a wider level since what you see, you tend to inculcate it in your life too in a very natural way."



Dr. Dev Dave said, "It sure does affect one mentally. But these shows are more visually entertaining and I don't think it will have an impact on people unless you are a juvenile and you are watching it. People watch the shows and have a take on the situation which probably might help them study people better!"



