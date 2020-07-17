AudienceSpeaks: What makes Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua a DISTINGUISHED show?

MUMBAI: Zee TV has quite some distinguished shows for its audience.

The channel has always offered a platter of different genres for its audience. One of those shows is Qurbaan Hua featuring Karan Jotwani and Pratibha Ranta as Neel and Chahat.

The show revolves around their marriage which is driven by a desire to destroy each other's families. Chahat is a doctor who looks up to her father, Dr. Rahil Baig. In one of his cases, Neel loves his sister unconditionally and in a turn around of situations, she dies on Dr. Rahil's operation bed. Her husband blames Dr. Rahil for this and Chahat lives in Neel's house and they hate each other's families.

The show has a distinguished plot and there are some people who absolutely love the show. This is what they have to say.

Pragati Desai shares, " Neel and chahat are perfect. I haven't missed a single episode of this serial. At first I just watched for amusement but now I am actually loving it.

Hope this will touch the hearts of many people! And, it is a must watch show with a different concept."

Meehu Verma opined, "The lead couple has some sizzling chemistry between them. I wish the director would show more of their scenes and take work from them in a different way. I am liking how the show is being shot in different locations. They should be kept doing this."

Kajal Mehta said, " I can see the beautiful love between Neel and chaahat.. Hope the misunderstandings between them will clear soon."

What are your thoughts on the same?