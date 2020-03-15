AudienceVerdict: Do the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay thik the audience is STUPID?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular shows on television.

While Anurag and Prerna were seen much in love, the dynamics have now changed and the makers have brought in a leap after Anurag tried to kill Prerna by pushing her from a bridge. Prerna is back and this time has wonderfully shaped up to become a businesswoman. While the makers have had one villain ruling the storyline per track, this time, Mr. Bajaj and Komolika are back. While it is established that Komolika has succeeded in all what she wanted and is now the proud daughter-in-law of the Basu mansion, Mr. Bajaj is seen in positive light so far supporting Prerna.

However, the recent tracks brought in a new addition of characters and also showcased a flashback of why did Anurag kill Prerna. While we thought the reason would be very strong and so much was his love that Anurag might have been pushed into doing this helplessly, turns out that the reason was just because Komolika would frame Prerna for Viraj's murder.

But wouldn't it be easier for Anurag to rescue Prerna from that trap instead of absolutely trying to destroying her existence?

A few of the loyal show watchers are absolutely disappointing with the reasoning of the plot.

Meena Vaidya, a housewife shared, "I was so excited to watch why did Anurag kill Prerna until this. Are the makers trying to fool the audience?"

Jay Mehta, an entrepreneur was of the opinion, "Do the script writers think the audience is stupid and would buy anything in the name of entertainment? I mean, Komolika is accepted in the house and not only that, she has absolute shares of the property and the business. Is Anurag so spineless that all he can do is taunt Komolika for her wrong doings?"

Kajal Mehta, student expressed, "I have loved watching the show throughout and I love all the characters too. They are a visual delight. YEs, there are somethings unreasonable but then there are

always breakpoints, and whatever be the case, it runs high on entertainment. "