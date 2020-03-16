#AudienceVerdict: Fans cannot wait to see their favourite couple Anupamaa and Anuj to get married, find the storyline DRAINING!

We came across a fanclub on social media and seems like some of the audience adore the show but there is a section which find the show draining with Vanraj trying to interfere in the relationship of Anupamaa and Anuj and similar instances being telecast.
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

In the show we see that Anupama and Anuj are finally getting married, leaving everyone surprised. But problems have not ended yet, as soon, Anuj’s ex-girlfriend will make a shocking entry. She is still in love with Anuj and cannot see him getting married to someone else.   

We came across a fanclub on social media and seems like some of the audience adore the show but there is a section which find the show draining with Vanraj trying to interfere in the relationship of Anupamaa and Anuj and similar instances being telecast. They want their favourite couple to get reunited with marriage and feel they will start watching the show post that.

Take a look:

Well, as per the current track of the show, we see that the wedding functions have begun but Leela being herself will yet again try to ruin it. Baa will make Dolly understand that she shouldn’t get involved in all these functions as she will have problems in her marriage life and her mother–in–law will trouble her and she will have to face a lot of problems.

What are your thoughts on the current drama? Let us know in the comment section below!

#MaAnKiShaadi is all set to happen in the first week of May, the pre-wedding functions have begun and the shooting has also commenced and now we would soon see the lovely moments from their wedding in the show. Are you all excited for #MaAnKiShaadi?

