AudienceVerdict: Kahan Hum Kahan Tum should focus on a ‘MATURE LOVE STORY’ of Rohit and Sonakshi

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum has entertained the masses for a long time.

Having started with an unconventional plot and staying true to his personality of delivering unconventional content, creative honcho and producer Sandiip Sikcand launched the show starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover titled Kahan Hum Kahan Tum.

The show kick-started on a high introducing Sonakshi, an actress and Rohit, a doctor getting to know each other and how they somehow, despite differences of opinion, fall in love with each other. The show also telecast a grand wedding of the duo with a realistic touch.

With a reputation of telling realistic, ground-breaking and an unorthodox story, the celebrity love spin-off drama portrays what brews behind the camera. As for the dramatization of how Sonakshi is now in the house, the show projects couple goals for all as Rohit does not leave Sonakshi to deal with kitchen politics and matters of the house but also helps her with the kind of approach she should take. There are times when they accumulatively take decisions and bring a solution to a problem.

Well, all seems to be going well for the show, somewhere Kahan Hum Kahan Tum seems to be going the family drama way that focusing more on the plot of narrating a mature love story.

Vishal Thakkar, a banker shares, “I still like watching the show but only hope it drives back to projecting how the relationship of Sonakshi and Rohit is more relatable. “

Krutika Joshi, a housewife says, “I find the show a little monotonous now. I hope to see more of Sonakshi and ROhit’s romance and love story.”