AudienceVerdict: Is SidNaaz trying hard to be a 'REAL COUPLE'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the content that the contestants gave to the show.

Every year in the Bigg Boss house there is a couple that connects with the audience, and this year it was Sidnaaz that ruled the hearts of the audience. Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s pair was so loved by the dience, that till today the miss seeing their pair together, tough Shenaaz is on other show, where she is finding for herself a groom, the audiences cannot see her with anyone except for Siddarth and had disapproved of the show.

While in the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz looked cute and while the lady went all out to confess her love for him, Sidharth maintained that he is protective towards her and that he likes her as a close

friend. While the fans are absolutely in awe of them as a couple, we still do not know if there are feelings between the two, was it only for the show or since they are doing music videos together, there is actually something brewing between them!

The fans would absolutely love to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz as a couple. We asked a few audience as to what they think.

Murari Kumar, a bank accountant said, "Sidnaaz is my favourite. The way Siddharth handled her antics in the show was commendable and I could not have enough of them. I think they do have feelings but are

taking time."

Ahana Sharma shared, "I think they have been making more of their stardom together. They come together for projects and I do not think there is anything more to this."

Lakhan Singh, student expressed, "I love them and I do not know what is their current status but I always wish they are together for they compliment each other very well."

What are your thoughts on the same?