AudienceVerdict: Is Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak LOSING ITS CHARM?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Shaadi Mubarak started off with a lot of admiration. It has had loyal viewers and the television lovers cannot have enough of watching the show.

The storyline is unconventional and when the show kicked off, the audience was in love with the chemistry of Manav Gohil and Rajshree Thakur. Rajshree decided to quit the show as she could not give enough time to her child and had issues with time management. She also mentioned that decided to quit the show and that it was an amicable decision between the production house and her. Rati Pandey stepped into her shoes as Preeti Jindal. Rajjeshwari Sachdev and all the other actors make for a fabulous team however, when it comes to the storyline of the show, the audience feels that the story is losing its charm.

Hemani Raut said, “I love watching the show especially Manav Gohil however, currently the character of KT that he plays is doing something which would not be expected. The show was closer to reality and that is why I like it but now the show is becoming unrealistic with the entire drama of Preeti getting married to him and him dealing with Nandini. “

Namrata Rathod shared, “So far, for me it's 5 stars! I don't know how the story will develop but for the moment it's truly refreshing. I love how delicately this serial handles emotional, family and society issues with a dose of seriousness, a touch of humour and genuine friendship. A heart-warming story. I have never purchased any drama box sets but if this serial continues its current storyline style and pace then I would love to get this serial as a box set. “

Santosh Saha opined, “Shaadi Mubarak is absolutely a fantastic story. It includes lots of feelings, love, friendship, self-respect and dignity. The plot fantastically shows how a woman comes out to earn self-respect, name and fame. The cast of the serial is fully super and awesome. “

Pravin Chauhan averred, “I cannot emphasize how disappointing this show has become. It started off so well but they had to completely ruin it. Like why has Nandini come back? She didn’t come for the past 17 years and now suddenly? Tarun and her wife's villain strategies looked more entertaining than what is being shown now. What about Kusum? At least there should be some scenes of her. KT is always grumpy, angry for no reason and obsessed with Nandini who he hates. Preeti becoming successful has been long gone now!”

Ami Vaidya expressed, “When world is facing a pandemic, this kind of positivity and hope is much needed. Manav Gohil looks so fit and handsome! Superb performance by the entire team!”

