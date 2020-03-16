AudienceVerdict: ‘Thenkyou’ and ‘Soory’ are the MOST IRRITATING WORDS spoken by Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's love story with Anuj and how she is battling with the Shah family who are against her marriage with Anuj. She is now standing against them and will be marrying Anuj. It will be interesting to see how the Shah family would react to her decision.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anuj and Anupama finally get married with the help of the Shah family and how everyone is so excited that finally Anupama and Anuj are married and they would have a happy married life and the happiest part is that Vanraj and Baa were also a part of the marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama and Anuj will finally be a married couple and now they will shift to a new house where they will begin a new beginning. As Anupama and Anuj start living a happily married life, there will be a new entry which will make their family complete!

Well, the viewers feel that thought Anupamaa is perfect in a lot of ways, somehow, it is funny that she can speak a lot of words in a good accent except for a few words such as ‘soory’ and ‘Thenkyou’.

Mansi Vyas shared, “The character and scripting of Anupamaa is great and I absolutely love the drama. But yes the way the tonality has been set of Anupamaa, in a Gujarati character looks more forced when there are just a couple of words used to showcase that this is how standard Gujaratis talk. “

Ila Thakkar averred, “Trust me guys, this is perhaps the most well made family drama which has came out after a while! Watching this show really don't make me cringe, rather i enjoy the characters, the cinematography, soulful music and bg score, and Especially the direction, editing and writing! However, it gets very irritating when Anupamaa goes on to preach about each and everything and justify her opinions. It is more like not respecting the other ones opinions without directly doing so. The words and tonality should come in naturally in the entire language accept a few words here and there.”

Pranjal Jain mentioned, “The plot is dramatic ( an obvious requirement of daily soaps) but they are so realistically executed that any person with any age group will fall in love with the show Every character's story is strategically moulded to present their significance in the main storyline. Dialogue writing, execution is awesome. I think the show is just perfect in the way it is.”

Swati Mehta expressed, “I used to watch Anupama daily and on regular basis but after some of the previous episodes I have realised that Anupama (the character) will take almost one more year to stand for herself and her career (very slow). Anupamaa’s language can get very irritating after a point of time.”

Kinjal Gandhi opined, “Anupamaa is one of the pioneering shows and I think that if they just improved a few things like her character evolving with time where she also corrects her nuances as she has moved forward in life, it would come out much better.”

