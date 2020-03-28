News

Audio stories for kids to keep them entertained during lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 12:56 PM

MUMBAI: A new story podcast album series titled "Munna Chachu: Chaturiya Ki Kahaiya" has been launched with kids as the target audience, in the time of quarantine.

The podcast aims at keeping children occupied, and also impart education, through the jolly character Munna Chachu, who is here with his treasure box full of audio stories about wit and intelligence.

There are two albums in the series. The first album is "Munna Chachu: Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya ( Akbar Aur Birbal )". It is a collection of stories about Akbar and Birbal, where the witty hero Birbal always manages to come up with clever solutions to outsmart the challenges Emperor Akbar throws at him.

The second album in the series "Munna Chachu: Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya (Mulla Nasiruddin)". It is a collection of stories where the clever Mulla Nasiruddin proves time and time again that the pen is mightier than the sword.

The podcast albums have been launched on Sony Music Kids. These audio series are available on YouTube, Google Play Music, Wynk Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama Music, Gaana.com and Jio Saavn.

Tags Audio stories Munna Chachu: Chaturiya Ki Kahaiya Akbar Aur Birbal Mulla Nasiruddin YouTube Google Play Music Wynk Music Spotify Amazon Prime Music Apple Music Hungama Music Gaana.com Jio Saavn TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here