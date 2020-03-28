Audio stories for kids to keep them entertained during lockdown

MUMBAI: A new story podcast album series titled "Munna Chachu: Chaturiya Ki Kahaiya" has been launched with kids as the target audience, in the time of quarantine.

The podcast aims at keeping children occupied, and also impart education, through the jolly character Munna Chachu, who is here with his treasure box full of audio stories about wit and intelligence.

There are two albums in the series. The first album is "Munna Chachu: Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya ( Akbar Aur Birbal )". It is a collection of stories about Akbar and Birbal, where the witty hero Birbal always manages to come up with clever solutions to outsmart the challenges Emperor Akbar throws at him.

The second album in the series "Munna Chachu: Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya (Mulla Nasiruddin)". It is a collection of stories where the clever Mulla Nasiruddin proves time and time again that the pen is mightier than the sword.

The podcast albums have been launched on Sony Music Kids. These audio series are available on YouTube, Google Play Music, Wynk Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama Music, Gaana.com and Jio Saavn.