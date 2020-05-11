Aura Bhatnagar turns into yoga tutor to Tejasswi Prakash during COLORS Ki Funshala

MUMBAI: COLORS Ki Funshala, a unique Virtual Summer Camp organized by the channel had some fun activities hosted by popular actors like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, Smita Bansal, Pravisht Mishra and Puneett Chouskey. The camp was held keeping in mind that kids are missing out on all the summer activities owing to the lockdown.

The fitness freak Tejasswi Prakash began the show with a heartwarming welcome of the viewers. Just like our regular morning routines, the camp started with a Yoga session by none other than the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant herself. Amping up the fun was Aura Bhatnagar, who joined Tejasswi to motivate everyone to adapt a fun and healthy lifestyle. Aura later took everyone by surprise when tables turned and little Bondita taught a few Yoga asanas to Tejasswi and the enrollees. All in all it was a fun experience for the duo with a strong kick of newness.

Excited and happy about her first experience Aura says, “I am a great fan of Yoga and feel it's the best way to relieve stress. So, whenever I talk to people, I always tell them to practice Yoga. Even the other day when I was living with Tejasswi Prakash Didi I grabbed the opportunity to teach some more. She already knew the asanas and did them perfectly! I also urge everyone to practice Yoga at home to stay fit and healthy.”

