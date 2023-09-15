Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow

MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The actor, who plays the character of Mohit Bannerji in the fiction, talks about the best thing about the entertainment industry.

“It keeps you on your toes all the time. You have to be active and follow your schedule closely. When you work in this industry, you get used to it, but when you don't have work, you shouldn't lose hope. When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills and working on my fitness, agility, and strength to refine myself. That's how I continue to learn and grow,” he says.

He also talks about the best thing about doing a daily soap. “While working on a daily soap, you start to embody your character. You shoot every day, and there’s a fine line between your real-life self and the character you portray. It's a challenge to balance both aspects,” he adds.

As an actor do you take every new show as a new adventure? “Yes, working with a new team means new rules, fresh regulations and new adventure. I'm enjoying working in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan a lot,” he says.

The TV industry has evolved. Agreeing, he adds, “The TV industry has changed over time, I haven't had the chance to do a lot of work that I can talk about. However, I strive to present myself as an actor who does good work. If I get the opportunity to do 4-5 shows in a row, then I can say more about it. Certainly, TV has evolved, and people have high expectations from their actors.".