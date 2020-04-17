Avika Gor is a big fan of THIS popular Bigg Boss 13 jodi; feels they are extremely entertaining

MUMBAI: Avika Gor became a household name with her performance in her first show Balika Vadhu. The actress played the role of Anandi in the show. Balika Vadhu proved to be the most successful show of Avika's life and she left a great impression in the minds of the viewers with her stellar performance.

Fans are reminiscing the old days as Balika Vadhu is back on the small screen. Everyone is loving to see the cute bubbly Avika on the small screen.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 is over but the craze about the show is still there. Everyone is talking about the contestants, especially about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

When Avika was asked about her favourite jodi, she was quick to take Sid and Shehnaaz's name. The actress revealed that she finds them extremely cute and entertaining and they make a beautiful pair.

Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have become everyone's favourite and are still rocking as one of the top jodis of Bigg Boss 13.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.