Avika Gor opens up on chemistry with co-actor Ronak

MUMBAI:Actress Avika Gor’s chemistry with co-actor Sai Ronak has been loved by their fans. The two share the screen in Avika’s upcoming production Popcorn, and their fans are going crazy about their vibe on screen.



Avika, too, loved working with Ronak, and says that they share a special bond. “I have worked with Ronak in #Bro before this. I had my first onscreen kiss in that film and I still remember, he made me so comfortable. He is such a nice person. When I was told that we are doing Popcorn, like when the pre-production was happening, I suggested his name. I wanted someone in my production to be tantrum-less, hardworking, talented and comfortable with me. It was the best decision. The character needed someone to be good looking and charming. He has done an amazing job. He is a great dancer,” she says.

She adds, “We share a great amount of screen chemistry. We are very good friends. If this works out for him and things go well, we will go to more movies together. We love working together. We inspire each other. I inspire him with my punctuality and he inspires with his love for learning new things, the effort he puts in learning new things is incredible.”

The film is being directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham.