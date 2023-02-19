Avika Gor opens up on chemistry with co-actor Ronak

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 18:45
Avika Gor opens up on chemistry with co-actor Ronak

MUMBAI:Actress Avika Gor’s chemistry with co-actor Sai Ronak has been loved by their fans. The two share the screen in Avika’s upcoming production Popcorn, and their fans are going crazy about their vibe on screen.
 
Avika, too, loved working with Ronak, and says that they share a special bond. “I have worked with Ronak in #Bro before this. I had my first onscreen kiss in that film and I still remember, he made me so comfortable. He is such a nice person. When I was told that we are doing Popcorn, like when the pre-production was happening, I suggested his name. I wanted someone in my production to be tantrum-less, hardworking, talented and comfortable with me. It was the best decision. The character needed someone to be good looking and charming. He has done an amazing job. He is a great dancer,” she says.

She adds, “We share a great amount of screen chemistry. We are very good friends. If this works out for him and things go well, we will go to more movies together. We love working together. We inspire each other. I inspire him with my punctuality and he inspires with his love for learning new things, the effort he puts in learning new things is incredible.”

The film is being directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham.

 

Actress Avika Gor’s chemistry with co-actor Sai Ronak has been loved by their fans. The two share the screen in Avika’s upcoming production Popcorn TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right
MUMBAI : Actor Karan Maan, who rose to fame with 'Tubelight', and 'Jamai 2.0', has recently come up with his new web...
'Aarya' director wants to create a series on Sikandar's character 'Daulat'
MUMBAI:Director Ram Madhvani has expressed his desire to make a series or film centred on Sikandar Kher's character...
Sohail Khan is excited about Celebrity Cricket League returning after pandemic
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor and director Sohail Khan shared his experience of being part of the Celebrity Cricket League(...
Bhaweeka finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump
MUMBAI :'Baalveer Returns' actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who is now seen playing the role of c in the new show 'Maitree...
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his unique aesthetics and storytelling, will soon make his...
Recent Stories
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sohail Khan is excited about Celebrity Cricket League returning after pandemic
Sohail Khan is excited about Celebrity Cricket League returning after pandemic
Bhaweeka
Bhaweeka finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump
Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life
Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"
Amandeep Sidhu: Playing firefighter is different yet challenging
Amandeep Sidhu: Playing firefighter is different yet challenging
'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'
'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'