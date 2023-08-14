Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!

MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the longstanding amicable and cordial relations between India and Vietnam. This esteemed event will witness the presence of eminent personalities from both nations, including the illustrious award winning Actor & Filmmaker Anupam Kher, renowned Indian pop singer Alisha Chinai, accomplished & acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Hansal Mehta, Mikhil Musale, Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Abhishek Jain and Shoib Nikash Shah. Prominent & World Famous Indian actresses Tannishtha Chatterjee, Helly Shah, Avika Gor & Yuvika Chaudhary will also grace the occasion, further enhancing its allure and grandeur.

Avika Gor recently shared her experience of attending the festival! She said, “It's an honor to represent India at a festival that celebrates the bond between India and Vietnam. I'm humbled that I've been loved for my work in so many countries including Vietnam, and that love enables me to represent the entire industry. I also feel proud that I've been invited for the 2nd time, I remember saying this on stage that I'd love to be a part of this again and I'm glad that this opportunity has presented itself”.

She further added, “I'm really looking forward to visiting the cities and immersing myself in the culture of Vietnam.

But I'm most excited about my first production movie “Popcorn” being screened for the Vietnamese audience. It's huge for me since I never imagined I would have such an opportunity for my 1st production movie. This movie is really close to my heart & I can't wait to see the response of all the people who have always loved me.

She concluded saying, “I feel the Curator of the Festival Captain Rahul Bali has done an absolutely amazing job by curating this incredible festival with so many spectacular events put together. I remember last time we had some awesome Indian and Vietnamese performances. It's rare to get an opportunity to witness two beautiful cultures together. I'm also excited to watch many other movies during the screenings.

We've always heard so much about Vietnam and it's appeal, I'm excited to visit all the places that I missed last time and just admire the beauty of nature. I can’t wait to be a part of the mega festival of friendship”.







