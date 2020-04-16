Avika Gor reveals the toughest scene of Balika Vadhu and it is connected with Pratyusha Banerjee

MUMBAI: Avika Gor became a household name after her first show Balika Vadhu. The actress played the role of Anandi in the show. Balika Vadhu proved to be the most successful show of Avika's life and she left a great impression in the minds of the viewers with her stellar performance.

The show was based on child marriage and how a girl's life changes after that. With the time, the show witnessed a leap and the story progressed accordingly.

Balika Vadhu went off-air quite some time ago and now just a few days back, the show has made a comeback on the small screens. It was a happy occasion for the viewers as well as the entire team of the show.

On this special occasion, Tellychakkar got in touch with Avika and asked her about her experience of working in the show to many other things. Avika revealed some amazing things about the same.

On being asked about sharing the toughest scene she has done in the show, the actress said, "The day when Pratyusha stepped in my shoes and the scene was being shot at sand dunes in a desert."

The actress further reveals how a storm comes and she is sitting right there just when Pratyusha as the grow-up Anandi is shown. Avika said, "That moment itself for me was very very difficult and I still remember that moment as it felt very heavy."

"It was the most difficult part for me to leave Anandi behind as Balika Vadhu was one of the long-running shows of my career."

Well, a lot of people were left heart-broken when Avika made an exit from the show.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.