Avika Gor walks down memory lane and shares THIS still from Balika Vadhu

MUMBAI: Avika Gor is one of the most popular television actresses. She started her TV career as a child artist by essaying the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. The long running show narrated the tale of an eight year old child bride named Anandi from childhood to womanhood.



After that, Avika went on to work in many more shows, proving herself as one of the popular TV actresses. Some of her shows include Sasural Simar Ka and Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani. She has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatra Khatra Khatra.



Avika is quite active on social media. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts. Today, she took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback still, the bidaai scene, from her first show along with the nostalgic caption: “Yes.. it got me in tears.. #Anandi #BhairaviRaichura #BalikaVadhu”.Take a look below: