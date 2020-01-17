Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta impress us with their wonderful chemistry in THIS video

MUMBAI: Yeh Teri Galiyan, which airs on Zee TV, is one of the most popular daily soaps. The show's male lead Avinash Mishra who plays the role of Shantanu Mazumdar is very popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and he keeps treating his followers with amazing Instagram posts. Avinash's Instagram account is filled with some swoon-worthy pictures and we really can't take our eyes off him.

Not just Avinash, but Vrushika, too, is quite popular among the fans and enjoys a great fan following on her Instagram.

A few days ago, we had informed you about how the star cast of Yeh Teri Galiyan had stepped out for a team dinner. Avinash had shared several pictures from the fun night and fans simply loved to see the whole team together.

And now, Avinash has shared a video where he is seen indulging in some masti with his co-star Vrushika Mehta. The duo is seen displaying their chemistry in the Tik Tok video. Avinash and Vrushika's chemistry is on point in the video and they both look beautiful together. Avinash mentioned that this was their 'Pagalpanti' in between the shots.

Take a look at the video:

Vrushika commented on the video and said that it was Avinash's impromptu plan to carry her and it worked out pretty well.

What do you think about Avinash and Vrushika's video? Tell us in the comment section.