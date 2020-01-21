Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta make one cute onscreen pair; this video is proof

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show, Yeh Teri Galiyan, is one of the most popular daily soaps of the small screen. The show's male lead Avinash Mishra, who plays the role of Shantanu Mazumdar, is very popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks. The actor has a huge fan following on Instagram and he keeps treating his fans with amazing posts. Avinash's Instagram account is filled with some swoon-worthy pictures and we really can't take our eyes off him.



Not just Avinash, but his co-star Vrushika Mehta too is quite popular among the fans and enjoys a great fan following on her Instagram. The duo's chemistry in the show is simply amazing and they make a cute pair.



A few days back, we had informed you how Avinash and Vrushika were having fun in between the shots. And now, Vrushika and Avinash are seen in a Tik Tok video and their lovely chemistry will make you go aww

The duo can be seen enjoying on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's famous song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaon'.



Take a look at the video:

This video is proof that Avinash and Vrushika make the cutest pair of the small screen.



Avinash has previously starred in shows like Sethji, Ishqbaaaz and Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Meanwhile, Vrushika has been part of shows like Aasman Se Aage, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dosti Dance, Ishqbaaaz, Satrangi Sasural, among others.

