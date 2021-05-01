Avinash Mukherjee OPENS up on his BODY TRANSFORMATION in Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Avinash Mukherjee is one actor who has come a long way in his career.

Having been seen in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others, the actor has now bagged Sasural Simar Ka 2 in the lead role. In an exclusive conversation with Avinash, the actor spoke about how he has prepped for the role.

Avinash shared, “I have worked very hard on my body and you will see a visible difference in the show. My character is a US return however, he will be will simple in nature and will speak to his staff in Hindi in a humble way. There will also be a poster where my upper body will be flaunted and the audience will see a different side of me. It is more like a transformation. “

Well said Avinash!

The show, in the first season, narrated a tale of sisters Simar and Roli share a very close bond with each other. They eventually marry two brothers, Prem and Sid, and live in the Bharadwaj household facing all their problems together. The show eventually turned into a supernatural show and was massively loved by the audience. The show ran for almost 7 years from 2011 to 2018 starring Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghania, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar among others.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Bollywood, Television and the OTT medium.