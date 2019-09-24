Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani to be eliminated next on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 will witness the exit of yet another jodi this weekend. Wild-card entrants Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani are going to be eliminated from the show in the upcoming episode. As we all know, actress Pooja Banerjee had to quit the show owing to her injury post the accident on the show. The dance-based reality show will witness another elimination after a long period of two weeks.



Avinash and Palak who have been quite vocal about their relationship since the beginning. The two of them made a smashing entry into the show a few weeks ago along with three other wild-card jodis. Now, with Avinash and Palak's elimination, the competition will definitely grow tougher with just a few weeks left for the finale.

Nach Baliye is doing exceptionally well for itself on the TRP charts.



